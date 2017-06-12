Fantastic day at the Colin Dunne School Track & Field event in Offaly
The annual Colin Dunne National Schools Track and Field Championship was held last Thursday, June 8, in the Tullamore Harriers AC stadium. The wind and intermittent heavy showers did not affect the numerous national schools from throughout County Offaly attending and contributing to a successful and enjoyable day.
The attendance recorded was the biggest to date, with over 500 children participating, making up over 100 teams. It was a treat to behold such a fantastic level of interest in athletics in the county and to witness the superb talent displayed year on year.
Colin's parents Tom and Bernie Dunne were in attendance and on hand to present the children’s prizes. Organisers expressed many thanks to all the young athletes, schools, principals, teachers, SNAs, parents and volunteers who organised events and helped out on the day.
Below are the top three results for all events:
Boys overall winning teams:
1st Scoil Sheosaimh Naofa Ballinagar Team A
2nd St. Patrick’s BNS Portarlington
3rd Ballinamere NS
Boys 80m
Luke Bourke, Ballinagar NS
Radoslav Pokuta, Scoil Bhríde BNS Tullamore
Niall McCabe, Scoil Shincill Killeigh
Boys 600m
Luke Ó Dufaigh Gaelscoil An Eiscir Riada
Adam Joyce Scoil Sheosaimh Naofa Ballinagar
Darragh Slevin St. Patrick’s BNS Portarlington
Boys Long Jump
Alex O’Brien Cappagh NS
Robert Murray Clonlisk NS
Cian O Luimheanáin Gaelscoil An Eiscir Riada
Boys Shot Putt
Matas Malinonskis St. Patrick’s BNS Portarlington
Myles Crossan Durrow NS
Geordi O’Meara Scoil Sheosaimh Naofa Ballinagar
Boys Relay
Ballinamere NS
Scoil Sheosaimh Naofa Ballinagar Team A
Scoil Bhríde BNS Tullamore Team A
Girls overall winning teams:
1st Scoil Mhuire, Tullamore Team A
2nd Ballinamere
3rd Mucklagh NS Team A
Girls 80m
Maeve McGreal Ballinamere NS
Millie Daly Scoil Sheosaimh Naofa Ballinagar
Nera Grgurev Scoil Mhuire Tullamore
Girls 600m
Aisling Nic Oitir Gaelscoil An Eiscir Riada
Poppy Hackett Scoil Mhuire Cloneygowan
Emily Cunningham Mucklagh NS
Girls Long Jump
Molly Dunne Scoil Shincill Killeigh
Aoife Shaw Ballinamere
Ellen Crombie Scoil Sheosaimh Naofa Ballinagar
Girls Shot Putt
Yemi Scoil Mhuire Tullamore
Grace Crossan Durrow NS
Katie Dunne Cloneyhurke NS
Girls Relay
Scoil Mhuire Tullamore Team A
Scoil Sheosaimh Naofa Ballinagar Team A
Ballinamere NS
