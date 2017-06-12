Fantastic day at the Colin Dunne School Track & Field event in Offaly

The annual Colin Dunne National Schools Track and Field Championship was held last Thursday, June 8, in the Tullamore Harriers AC stadium. The wind and intermittent heavy showers did not affect the numerous national schools from throughout County Offaly attending and contributing to a successful and enjoyable day.

The attendance recorded was the biggest to date, with over 500 children participating, making up over 100 teams. It was a treat to behold such a fantastic level of interest in athletics in the county and to witness the superb talent displayed year on year.

Colin's parents Tom and Bernie Dunne were in attendance and on hand to present the children’s prizes. Organisers expressed many thanks to all the young athletes, schools, principals, teachers, SNAs, parents and volunteers who organised events and helped out on the day.

Below are the top three results for all events:

Boys overall winning teams:

1st Scoil Sheosaimh Naofa Ballinagar Team A

2nd St. Patrick’s BNS Portarlington

3rd Ballinamere NS

Boys 80m

Luke Bourke, Ballinagar NS

Radoslav Pokuta, Scoil Bhríde BNS Tullamore

Niall McCabe, Scoil Shincill Killeigh

Boys 600m

Luke Ó Dufaigh Gaelscoil An Eiscir Riada

Adam Joyce Scoil Sheosaimh Naofa Ballinagar

Darragh Slevin St. Patrick’s BNS Portarlington

Boys Long Jump

Alex O’Brien Cappagh NS

Robert Murray Clonlisk NS

Cian O Luimheanáin Gaelscoil An Eiscir Riada

Boys Shot Putt

Matas Malinonskis St. Patrick’s BNS Portarlington

Myles Crossan Durrow NS

Geordi O’Meara Scoil Sheosaimh Naofa Ballinagar

Boys Relay

Ballinamere NS

Scoil Sheosaimh Naofa Ballinagar Team A

Scoil Bhríde BNS Tullamore Team A

Girls overall winning teams:

1st Scoil Mhuire, Tullamore Team A

2nd Ballinamere

3rd Mucklagh NS Team A

Girls 80m

Maeve McGreal Ballinamere NS

Millie Daly Scoil Sheosaimh Naofa Ballinagar

Nera Grgurev Scoil Mhuire Tullamore

Girls 600m

Aisling Nic Oitir Gaelscoil An Eiscir Riada

Poppy Hackett Scoil Mhuire Cloneygowan

Emily Cunningham Mucklagh NS

Girls Long Jump

Molly Dunne Scoil Shincill Killeigh

Aoife Shaw Ballinamere

Ellen Crombie Scoil Sheosaimh Naofa Ballinagar

Girls Shot Putt

Yemi Scoil Mhuire Tullamore

Grace Crossan Durrow NS

Katie Dunne Cloneyhurke NS

Girls Relay

Scoil Mhuire Tullamore Team A

Scoil Sheosaimh Naofa Ballinagar Team A

Ballinamere NS

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.