Top schools talent set for Tullamore this weekend

Ireland’s best school athletes are set to compete in the highly anticipated Irish Life Health All Ireland Schools Track and Field Championships in Tullamore tomorrow, June 3.

"It’s hyped for a reason," organisers have said. The cream of Irish talent competes and it is that very draw that has meant Ireland’s best athletes have travelled to the Offaly tournament.

The 122-event programme will be streamed live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AthleticsIreland/ from noon on Saturday, and includes some already well-known stars such as senior girl Ciara Neville (Castletroy) in the 100m, Sharlene Mawdsley (St Mary’s Newport) in the 200m and 400m, and Michaela Walsh (SM & P Swinford) in the shot put and hammer throw.

Add the likes of Mark Smyth (St Fintan’s Sutton) and Aaron Sexton (Bangor) in the respective senior and intermediate short sprints along with Christopher O’Donnell (Ballinode College) in the senior 400m and Darragh McElhinney (Col Pobail Bantry) in the intermediate 1500m, and you can see the real stars of the future in Irish athletics.

