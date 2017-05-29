Tullamore Harriers Club Report (May 29)

Jason Smyth stars at Tullamore's Bertie Quinn Track and Field

It started to rain just before 8am on Saturday and all day long there was a steady downpour on officials and athletes at Tullamore Harriers as the fourth edition of the Bertie Quinn Track and Field took place. Amazingly in these conditions there was some very fast running by the juveniles and seniors taking part. The stand-out performance came from Irish paralympic star Jason Smyth who won the 200m, sponsored by ‘Investec’. Smyth’s time of 22.33 is a qualifying standard for the Paralympic World Championships to be held in London this Summer. He had been pushed hard all the way by Dublin athlete James Holden. This mark is an improvement on the meet record set by Adam Murphy in 2015. This was the only meet record in the men’s events but there was some stiff competition with James Holden winning the 400m (sponsored by Printplus), Kevin Woods winning the 800m (sponsored by the Bridge Centre), Eoin Strutt (sponsored by the Irish Milers Club) and Liam Brady in the 3000m (sponsored by Bank of Ireland). In the field events Jordan Hoang was the best triple jumper (sponsored by Supermacs), Michael Jordan threw furthest in the Javelin (sponsored by Killeshal Precast Concrete), while John White from Templemore won the hammer (sponsored by Fixmyi). There were Meet Records also in all the womens’s track events with Aoife Rochford from Wicklow winning the 200m (sponsored by Screenmax International) in 25.60, just ahead of Tullamore’s Rachael Keane. In the 400m (sponsored by R & R Engineering) Nicole King from Galway strided home in style in 57.22, metres ahead of second place and over a second and a half ahead of the old best for the competition. In the 800m (sponsored by Athletics Ireland) Louise Shanahan had a fast finish to win in 2.08:23, with Alanna Lally and Amy O’Donoghue both under 2.10 as well. The rain was at its heaviest during the 1500m (sponsored by Irish Milers Club) races but still Ellie Hartnett had a great race to run 4.26:3, six seconds better than the mark Jessica Coyne had set in 2015. In the Women’s 3000m (sponsored by Ready2Run) Kerry’s Shona Heaslip and Dublin’s Ciara Durkan had a tight race and eventually Durkan pulled clear running 9.28 for the win. This was 23 seconds faster than Anna Reddin’s run in 2015. In the field events Jana Joha won the triple jump (sponsored by Lagan Cement), and Grace Casey the Javelin (sponsored by the Beatty Family). Thanks to all the officials on the day. They put in a Trojan effort and the club is very grateful for all their work in dreadful conditions.

AAI Games

Patrick Heffernan had a great run at 110m Hurldes at the AAI Games last weekend winning his Series 2 race in 15.56 (W+1.4) having previously run 15.82 (w +0.9) in Series 1.

BOB HEFFERNAN 5K

The Bob Heffernan 5k hosted by Na Fianna AC attracted a huge field on Tuesday evening. Pauric Ennis and Dave Murray finished in 26th and 27th position with a shared super time of 16.22. They were followed by Jason Donegan with 16.59. Next for Tullamore Harriers was Fionan Minnock 19.26, Alan Heffernan 19.52 and Ray Murray 24.00. Danielle Donegan was 1st Junior and 7th female in 18.35 with her sister Nadine in 8th place with 18.41. Well done to you all.

Burren Half Marathon

Congratulations to Sinead Rigney on winning the women’s race at the Burren Half Marathon last Saturday in 1.42.00. Sinead finished 10th overall after completing the 13.1m course in hilly terrain.

Pat Finnerty Memorial 5k

Aisling Flanagan ran 21.27 for the fourth and final round of the Mullingar 5k race series in Belvedere last Wednesday evening and finished 5th in her Senior Female age group.

Liverpool Marathon

Well done to Angela Munro who ran the Liverpool marathon on home ground last Sunday, her first time to take on the 26.2 miles.

HARTE HURDLES HER WAY INTO RECORD BOOKS

This week the provincial schools championships took place and Tullamore Harriers were represented in three of the four venues around the island. Chloe Harte is experimenting with the 400m hurdles at the moment and her efforts resulted in her breaking the club senior record for the event when she ran 69.89 to better Maura O'Halloran's mark from 1987. Chloe is a determined character and hopes for further improvement as the season progresses. The rest of the results are noted below with the time of 2.18:5 for Ava O'Connor a huge step forward and probably the most notable run but there were so many great performances it is hard to pick one out.

Leinster

Ava O'Connor 2nd Minor 800m in 2.18:5

Lydia Buckley 3rd Junior 800m in 2.23 (Lydia is a member of Rhode AC but trains with the Tullamore group.

Daniel Dowling 1st Minor 500m in 1.17

Danielle Donegan 4th Intermediate 3000m in 10.58

James Dunne Intermediate 800m 2.05

Aaron Mangan 3rd Intermediate 800m in 1.59

Christopher Whittle 7th Senior Steeplechase in 7.05

Chloe Harte 3rd Senior 400m Hurdles in 69.89 (New Club Record)

Munster

Claire Rafter 1st Intermediate 3000m in 10.46 and 2nd Inter 1500m

Connaught

Philip King 2nd Intermediate Steeplechase

DONEGAN AND O'CONNOR MAKE STEP UP TO SENIOR GRADE

Both Nadine Donegan and Niamh O'Connor have been setting numerous PBs in competitions since the start of 2017. Nadine scored a fine victory in the Rhode 5k recently, while Niamh raced in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts in two 1500m races. She broke 4.40 in both, while her run at Swarthmore College (10 miles south of Philadelphia) reduced her PB from 4.37:89 to 4.34:18. There was also success in field events with Jordan Hoang winning the Leinster Schools Senior title in Triple Jump with a hop skip and jump of 14:24. Also Jona Joha won her Intermediate triple Jump with 10.75.

Harriers Fixtures

Entry for the Quinlan Cup Half Marathon is open via the Athletics Ireland website www.athleticsireland.ie at €35. This year’s race will be on Saturday, August 26 at 11am. A relay option is also available.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club. Walkers are not permitted on the track during training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.30pm-8pm.

Fixtures

June

Fri 2nd Ballyskennagh 5k

Sat 3rd Irish Schools T&F Championships (Tullamore Harriers)

Sun 4th Leinster Senior & Masters T&F Championships (TBC)

Thurs 8th Colin Dunne Primary Schools T&F, Tullamore

Sat 17th Leinster Juvenile T&F Day 1, Tullamore

Sun 18th Leinster Juvenile T&F Day 2, Tullamore

Sat 24th AAI Juvenile Games, Tullamore

Sun 25th AAI National League Rd 2 (TBC)

Sun 25th Daingean 5k

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Adrian Martin 086-8727311 or Mary Daly 086-1906747 or any club member.

