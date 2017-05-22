Offaly club are lucky winners in Lidl's Ladies football competition

Reigning Offaly Senior Ladies Football champions, Naomh Ciaran were lucky winners recently in Lidl's Ladies Gaelic Football Club Competition. They won a free shop for their club worth €500.

Representatives of the club were pictured at the Lidl store in Roscrea as they filled their trolleys. The club was recently announced as winners for the store, and they were one of 150 lucky clubs across the country to win a free shop for their club to assist with club fundraising or to top up on club essentials throughout the year.

Lidl, proud partners of Ladies’ Gaelic Football, called on customers across Ireland to nominate their local ladies’ Gaelic football club to win a share of a €75,000 worth of Lidl shopping vouchers.

The Lidl LGFA Club Competition gave 150 lucky clubs across the country the opportunity to win €500 worth of vouchers each; reinforcing Lidl’s commitment to #SeriousSupport for the grassroots of the game.

This year’s competition comes on the back of two successful competitions last year; one which supported Post Primary Schools with kit and equipment and the other which supported clubs with cash donations.

Speaking about the Lidl LGFA Club Competition, John Paul Scally, Managing Director at Lidl Ireland, said: “When launching the second year of our LGFA partnership earlier this year, we reiterated our commitment to the sport and to its grassroots in particular. At Lidl, we understand the challenges faced by clubs in raising funds and we’re delighted to be able to use our store network to reach out to clubs to provide much needed support.”

