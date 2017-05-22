Tullamore Harriers Club Notes (May 22)

Highgate 10,000m

Congratulations to Liam Brady on a fantastic new personal best of 29.47.16 for 10,000m which he achieved at the Highgate Harriers international “Night of 10,000” in the UK last Friday. Liam ran in the top graded race of the night where he finished 22nd in competition with top international runners.

Rhode 5k

Rhode AC hosted a very successful 5k road race last Friday evening which also served as the latest round of the Offaly Race Series. Paul Mitchell led the large contingent from Harriers to come home second in a super time of 16.33. The race was won by Ferbane AC’s Mick Fogarty in 16.29. Nadine Donegan ran 19.14 to win the women’s race with Nita McLoughlin taking third. There were also plenty of category wins for Harriers with Dympna Condron 1 st 040; Brendan Abbott 1 st O50; Mary Galvin 1 st O50; Johnny Feery 1 st O60; Jim Langan 1 st O70 and Conor Butler winning the Junior boys race. Well done all.

Harriers results

Paul Mitchell (2nd) 16.33; David Murray (5th) 16.41; Jason Donegan (7th) 16.56; Leonard Mooney (10th) 17.22; Conor Butler (11th) 17.26; Mark Donegan (12th) 17.34; Ritchie Faulkner (15th) 17.50; Raymond Ryan (17th) 17.54; Darren Butler (18th) 18.05; Darragh Rigney (20th) 18.16; Liam Mooney (21st ) 18.17; Brendan Abbott (22nd ) 18.28; Cian Martin (24th ) 18.38; John Donegan (29 th ) 18.56; Johnny Feery (31st ) 19.04; Dermot Smith (32nd ) 19.05; Nadine Donegan (34th ) 19.14; Cian Murphy (40th ) 19.51 Nita McLoughlin (47th ) 20.10; Ritchie Galvin (48th ) 20.93; Aiden Egan (57tth ) 20.53; Bridget Fox (64th ) 21.13; Rob Maunsell (67th ) 21.24; Dympna Condron (69th ) 21.26; Cara Martin (82nd ) 21.57; David Owens (87th) 22.08; Mag Grennan (98th) 22.48; Lavinia Leahy (102nd ) 22.59; Mary Galvin (105th) 23.02; Andy O’Grady (109th) 23.16; John Ward (186th) 23.16; Mary Daly (114th) 23.28; Helena Buckley (131st) 24.09; Marie Donegan (133rd) 24.20; Ricky White (139th) 24.32; Jim Langan (156th) 25.05; Ray Murray (161st) 25.17; Arlene Finnerty (162nd) 25.25; Anne Daly (170th) 25.45; Paschal Naughton (182nd) 26.21; Sharon Daly (191st) 26.38; Martina Conlon (204th) 27.18; Miriam Brady (205th) 27.18; Catriona (215th) 28.02;

Mullingar 5k Series

Aisling Flanagan has been flying the flag for Harriers at the Pete Finnerty Memorial 5k Series in Mullingar this month. The series features a 5k race over four consecutive Wednesday nights in May on the grounds of Belvedere estate. Aisling has had two solid runs so far; she ran 21.37 on Day 1 to finish 77th overall and fourth in the Senior Female category and ran an improved time of 20.53 on Day 2 to finish 59th overall at 5th in her age group.

Clare Half Marathon

Well done to Melissa Hogan on completing the very tough Half Thru the Heart half marathon in Kilnaboy, Co. Clare in a time of 2.57. Tullamore Harriers athletes do club proud at the Provincial School Championships. The first day of the Schools Leinster Championships Finals took place last Wednesday in Santry stadium with some of the Tullamore Harriers track and field athletes taking part representing their respective schools. Competition on the day was very high and there were spectacular performances from our athletes. Katelyn Farrelly representing Oaklands Community College, Edenderry, took part in her first ever schools finals. Competing in the minor 75 metre hurdles, Katelyn hurdled with confidence into a head wind claiming the gold medal against tough opposition with a great time of 12.38 seconds. Kate Cunningham representing Killina Presentation Secondary School, took part in the junior 100 metres. The competition was very strong but Kate from start to finish gave a super performance but was unable to medal. Katie Bourke representing Sacred Heart School in the junior long jump competition finished in an excellent 5 th place jump of 4.65 metres and was only 16cm from a medal and progressing to All- Ireland Finals. Katie also lined up later in the day on the junior relay team with teammates Aimee Brennan, Rachel Conroy, Sarah Condron and Lizzy Brown, and finished in a respectable 6 th place in a super-fast final. Emmanuel Ilori ran a great race in the Leinster intermediate boys 100 metres claiming a bronze medal in a blanket finish. Rachel Keane representing Moate Community School ran a superb 100 metres in the Connacht Schools Championship Finals to claim the gold medal in a time of 12.37 seconds. She followed this with a silver medal in the 200 metres in a time of 26.32 seconds. It’s great to see these young athletes competing at the highest level in schools competitions in various events of track and field which demands great skill an athletic ability. The sprinting, relays, hurdling long and high jumping, shot putt, javelin and more evolves from the track and field coaching team in the Tullamore Harriers. Well done to all the athletes and credit to your club and represented schools.

Leinster Juvenile Relays - Le Cheile Ac - Leixlip

It was and early start, late finish but a day of huge excitement and fun. Tullamore Harriers had 6 relay teams in action today in the Leinster relay championships. Our U12 girls and boys both made it to the finals given super performances and for some of them, first time in relays, absolutely where amazing. The U14 girls narrowly missing out to make the final but not without giving it all to the finish line. The U14 boys took silver with a super heat and an even better final. Our U15 girls ran a massive pb of 51:80 in the heat and even better in the final with 51:42 taking pole position but later where DQ for been fractionally outside the passing zone. There 51:42 would be a new women's 4x100 club record beating the old record of 51:51 from 1996. The U16 girls ( sorry no pic taken ) of Aimee Brennan, Rachel Conroy, lizzy brown, Katelyn Farrelly and Kate Cunningham also ran a fast heat and final to finish off with a super 5th place. The blue and white was well represented today with 5 of the 6 teams in finals. A big thank you to all the athletes for your huge efforts and great behaviour. The big thank you must also go to parents and coaches for your great work, support and help leading up to the day.

Harriers Fixtures

On Saturday 27th May, the club will host the annual Bertie Quinn Track and Field competition. This open event will feature 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m and 3000m races as well as Triple Jump, Javelin and Hammer contests at Senior level with Juvenille contests ranging from 300m to 800m along with High Jump and Long Jump. Entry for the Quinlan Cup Half Marathon is open via the Athletics Ireland website www.athleticsireland.ie at €35. This year’s race will be on Saturday, August 26 at 11am. A relay option is also available.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club. Walkers are not permitted on the track during training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.30pm-8pm.

Fixtures

May

Thurs 25th Offaly Track & Field Championships, Harriers

Sat 27th Bertie Quinn Memorial Track & Field, Harriers

Sun 28th Tullamore Family Resource Centre 5k Fun Run 11am

June

Fri 2nd Ballyskenach 5k

Sat 3rd Irish Schools T&F Championships (Tullamore Harriers)

Sun 4th Leinster Senior & Masters T&F Championships (TBC)

Thurs 8th Colin Dunne Primary Schools T & F, Tullamore

Sat 17th Leinster Juvenile T&F Day 1, Tullamore

Sun 18th Leinster Juvenile T&F Day 2, Tullamore

Sat 24th AAI Juvenile Games, Tullamore

Sun 25th AAI National League Rd 2 (TBC)

Sun 25th Daingean 5k

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie.

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Adrian Martin 086-8727311 or Mary Daly 086-1906747 or any club member.

