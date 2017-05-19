Offaly youngster named on Irish basketball team for European Championships
Tullamore teenager Oisin Rice has been named on the 12-man U16 Ireland basketball squad for their upcoming trip to the 2017 FIBA 16 Men's European Championship in Bulgaria.
The Coláiste Choilm student from Clara Road in the town takes his place after already representing his country in previosu international clashes. The talented sportsman plays his club basketball with the Portlaoise Panthers outfit.
Speaking about the team announcement, Ireland Under 16 Men’s Head Coach Pat Price stated: “We have had an exciting and thorough process, beginning with our Development Squad selections back in October of 2015. We will continue training hard now ahead of Europeans, as well as preparing for our friendly tournaments in Luxembourg and Portugal in July."
Paul Kelly, a point guard from Maree in Galway, who is in his second year as an Under 16 Irish international, has been named team captain.
THe FIBA 16 Men's European Championships take place in Sofia from August 8 to August 20 this year.
The full Irish squad is:
Andrew O’Connor, Ballincollig BC, Presentation Brothers College Cork
Cian Daly, Malahide BC, Malahide CS
CJ Fulton, Belfast Star, St Malachy’s Belfast
Daire Kennelly, Tralee Imperials, Mercy Mounthawk Tralee
Daniel Arimoro, Maree BC, Calasanctious College Oranmore
David Lehane, Blue Demons, Gaelcholaiste Mhuire Cork
Matthew Harper, Templeogue BC, Templeogue College
Nathan Moore, Limerick Lions, Cresent Comprehensive College
Oisin Rice, Portlaoise Panthers, Cholaiste Choilm Tullamore
Paul Kelly, Moycullen BC, St Mary`s College Galway
Sanmi Fajana, Ongar Chasers, Colaiste Phobail Setanta
Tiernan Howe, Liffey Celtics BC, Colaiste Chiarain Leixlip
