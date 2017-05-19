Offaly youngster named on Irish basketball team for European Championships

Tullamore teenager Oisin Rice has been named on the 12-man U16 Ireland basketball squad for their upcoming trip to the 2017 FIBA 16 Men's European Championship in Bulgaria.

The Coláiste Choilm student from Clara Road in the town takes his place after already representing his country in previosu international clashes. The talented sportsman plays his club basketball with the Portlaoise Panthers outfit.

Speaking about the team announcement, Ireland Under 16 Men’s Head Coach Pat Price stated: “We have had an exciting and thorough process, beginning with our Development Squad selections back in October of 2015. We will continue training hard now ahead of Europeans, as well as preparing for our friendly tournaments in Luxembourg and Portugal in July."

Paul Kelly, a point guard from Maree in Galway, who is in his second year as an Under 16 Irish international, has been named team captain.

THe FIBA 16 Men's European Championships take place in Sofia from August 8 to August 20 this year.

The full Irish squad is:

Andrew O’Connor, Ballincollig BC, Presentation Brothers College Cork

Cian Daly, Malahide BC, Malahide CS

CJ Fulton, Belfast Star, St Malachy’s Belfast

Daire Kennelly, Tralee Imperials, Mercy Mounthawk Tralee

Daniel Arimoro, Maree BC, Calasanctious College Oranmore

David Lehane, Blue Demons, Gaelcholaiste Mhuire Cork

Matthew Harper, Templeogue BC, Templeogue College

Nathan Moore, Limerick Lions, Cresent Comprehensive College

Oisin Rice, Portlaoise Panthers, Cholaiste Choilm Tullamore

Paul Kelly, Moycullen BC, St Mary`s College Galway

Sanmi Fajana, Ongar Chasers, Colaiste Phobail Setanta

Tiernan Howe, Liffey Celtics BC, Colaiste Chiarain Leixlip