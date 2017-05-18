Two Offaly winners at the Leinster Schools Track and Field competition

There were a number of Offaly winners as scores of schools converged on Morton Stadium to compete in the minor and junior grades of the Irish Life Health Leinster Schools Track and Field Championships yesterday, Wednesday, May 17.

The majority of events at intermediate and senior level take place on Saturday, May 21.

One of the first Offaly winners was Daniel Dowling from St Mary's Secondary School in Edenderry. Dowling competed in the 500 metres event and had more than a second to spare as he cruised to the line in a time of 1.17.33. He was followed home by Leon Sweeney from Naas in a time of 1.18.50, and Castleknock's Finn Mc Kay who was back in third.

In the girls minor competition, Katelyn Farrelly from Oaklands College in Edenderry took gold in the 75m hurdles event, seeing off Hannah Murray of Wesley College in a close finish.

In the junior girls 800m event, Lydia Buckley from St. Mary's, Edenderry put in a strong run to finish third in a time of 2:23.09. She came home behind winner Corrine Keny from Gorey and runner-up Neasa Reilly from St. Vincent's in Dundalk

Sean Frawley put in a brilliant display to win the discus competition, having thrown a winning distance of 37.56 metres. The youngster from Cistercian College in Roscrea on the Tipperary/Offaly border had more than three metres to spare over his nearest challenger. He followed that with an impressive third in shot put contest, throwing a distance of 11.89 metres.

