Grand Canal Wheelers preparing for 'Peatlands Tour' Annual Sportive

Daingean based cycling club, the Grand Canal Wheelers, are putting the final touches to The Peatlands Tour 2017: Grand Canal 3rd Annual Sportive,' which takes place on Saturday May 13.

The event starts at the Town Hall, Main Street, Daingean at 10am, but registration will commence from 9am on the day.

There will be two options for those taking part; the 80km and 40km cycles. The 80km takes in Daingean, Edenderry, Rhode, Rochfortbridge, Tyrrellspass, where there will be a food stop, Kilbeggan, Tullamore and Ballinagar before returning to Daingean.

The 40km will run from Daingean through Edenderry, Rhode and Croghan before finishing up in Daingean.

There will be food and refreshments served before and afterwards in Daingean town hall, and a presentation will be made to the two charities benefiting from the event, Daingean's Lourdes Fund and Daingean National School, at a function on the Saturday night.

"We would like to extend our gratitude to the Civil Defence for their great and caring support on the day, our event sponsors - the Edenderry Municipal District, Tullamore Credit Union, Bord na Móna and Caromik of Johnstown, our three main club sponsors - Seery’s Bar and Lounge Daingean, Midland Veterinary Ltd, Tullamore and Donal Walsh Plant Hire, and all of our sponsors and volunteers who have helped make all this possible. We wish everybody taking part an enjoyable and safe cycle," David MArsh from the Grand Canal Wheelers said.

The entry fee for the cycle is €20 and helmets are compulsory for those taking part.

