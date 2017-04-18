Offaly Ladies fall short against tuned-up Tipperary

The Offaly Intermediate Ladies lost out in their league semi-final clash with Tipperary over the Easter weekend.

Having enjoyed wins over Meath and Down in the last of the NFL group games, the Faithful Ladies claimed a semi-final spot against group winners Tipperary.

The Premier had already gotten the better of the Offaly Ladies in the league, but after a strong finish to the campaign, Offaly were optimisitc of causing a threat.

Unfortunately Tipperary proved too strong on the day in Clane, winning out on a scoreline of 7-17 to 2-06, representing a 26-point victory.

The Offaly ladies now refocus for their Leinster Championship opener in sic weeks.

