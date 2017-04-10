Tullamore Harriers Report (April 10)

New club record for Claire Rafter

Peter English 625

Claire Rafter broke a twenty-year old record at Harriers last Friday night when she set a new fastest girls time of 1.43.30 for the Peter English 625m race. The previous record of 1.44.40 was set by Ann Marie Larkin in 1997. Claire ran the elite race on the night which also saw Aaron Mangan post a blistering time of 1.30.70 to win that race. He was close to challenging the men’s record of 1.27.70 which was set in 1998 by Colin Walsh. The race is the club’s annual memorial to its former secretary Peter English who died tragically at a young age. Chairman John Cronin extended a warm welcome to his brother John and niece Amy who were represented the family on the night. There were three races in total; one for the juvenile athletes which was won by Sarah Condron; one age- group race which was won by Robbie Westman after a battle to the line against Ray Martin; and an elite race where the existing records were challenged, and in the case of the ladies race, broken. Congratulations to Claire on a fantastic achievement and well done to all who took part.

Race 1: 1st Robbie Westman 1.53.80; 2nd Ray Martin 1.54.00; 3rd John Donegan 1.56.40; 4th Rory Farrell 1.58.90; 5th Dave Dunican 2.04.60; 6th Verona Smith 2.09.10; 7th Joe Wrafter 2.09.40; 8th Siobhan Stewart 2.10.20; 9th Mary Hussey 2.22.70; 10th Sandra Busteed 2.27.40; 11th Maria Gallagher 2.31.30; 12th Richeal Murtagh 2.47.40.

Race 2: 1st Aaron Mangan 1.30.70; 2nd Christopher Whittle 1.34.80; 3rd Philip King 1.39.40; 4th Dave Murray 1.40.10; 5th Darren Butler 1.41.60; 6th Sean Gaughan 1.42.40; 7th Cian Martin 1.42.80; 8th Claire Rafter 1.43.30; 9th Ava O’Connor 1.47.00; 10th Dave Fox 1.49.50; 11th Chloe Harte 1.49.70; 12th Laura Mooney 1.51.40.

Juvenile race: 1st Sarah Condron 1.52.60; 2nd Dervel Cuddy 1.53.30; 3rd Cara Martin 1.54.30; 4th Ronan

Murray 2.01.40; 5th Aisling Cotter 2.02.30; 6th Emily Cunningham 2.03.20; 7th Andrea Ryan 2.04.00; 8th Sinead Walsh 2.04.70; 9th Colly Duffy 2.15.40; 10th Mette Cleary 2.17.00; 11th Eimear Cotter 2.17.70; 12th Ava Spollen 2.18.00; 13th Meabh Rouse 2.19.20; 14th Jane Maher 2.20.40; 15th Emma Mooney 2.21.20; 16th Cian Horkan 2.23.00; 17th Eoin Rouse 2.19.20; 18th Darragh Stewart 2.29.80; 19th Gavin Connolly 2.31.30; 20th Chris Larkin 2.33.70; 21st Danielle Martin 2.35.40; 22nd Kathleen Westman 2.44.40; 23rd Liam Nolan 2.48.20; 24th Isabel Mooney 2.54.70.

National 10k

The AAI National 10k championships were held last Sunday in the Phoenix Park in conjunction with the Great Ireland Run. Harriers had more than 50 athletes taking part in the event which always proves to be a great day out for the club. Runners in the AAI championships were competing for both their club and county as well as for individual places (AAI club results will be published later once finalised). Liam Brady ran as part of an elite Irish team who took on their English counterparts at the head of the race. Liam had a great run finishing 9 th overall in 31.19. The Irish team were victorious, claiming the Sean Kyle trophy. The course is a particularly testing one with a fast, flat start for the first few kilometres with runners then facing into a series of hills for the remainder of the 10k route.

Harriers results:

Ladies: Tara McKinney 43.34; Michelle Mullaney 43.44; Bridget Fox 44.44; Elysia McCormack 46.28; Mag Grennan 47.25; Charlotte Abbott 48.04; Mary Galvin 48.25; Mary Daly 49.46; Hilary Duncan 49.55; Helena Buckley 50.28; Martina Conlon 50.54; Olivia Egan 51.26; Paula Nolan 52.28; Naomi Galvin 53.11; Tricia Shaw 53.28; Josie Lalor 53.53; Maria Gallagher 54.44; Arlene Finnerty 58.27; Sharon Daly 55.47; Miriam Brady 57.08; Caroline Lynng 57.33; Aisling McCormack 57.08; Sandra Busteed 58.36; Mary Fox Mann 59.23; Helen Reynolds 60.17; Richeal Murtagh 62.34; Angela Martin 63.43; Mary T Glennon 65.13.

Men: Liam Brady 31.19; Pauric Ennis 33.35; Dave Murray 34.53; Mark Donegan 36.47; Darren Butler 37.44; Brendan Abbott 38.06; Robbie Westman 38.19; Darragh Rigney 38.19; Leonard Mooney 38.19; John Donegan 38.22; Leonard Owens 41.00; Gary Whittle 41.43; Fionnan Minnock 42.14; Bobby O’Donoghue; 42.45Ray Martin 43.56; Lar Tierney 44.19; Sean Reynolds 44.32; Eugene Mann 44.39; Adrian Larkin 45.26; Paul Hensey 45.30; Denis Flynn 47.46; Gary Dwyer 45.49; Anne Daly 53.25 Dave Kavanagh; 57.56 Jim Langan 68.48. Well done to Lavinia Leahy who ran the 5k event in 22.06.

BHAA 4 Mile

John Todd was first in his o65 age category at the BHAA 4 Mile Road Race in Raheny last Saturday in a time of 26.32, finishing 42 nd overall. Well done John!

Rotterdam Marathon

Well done to Aisling Flanagan who ran the Rotterdam marathon last Sunday, it was a tough race with very warm weather on the day.

IUAA Track Championships

Nadine Donegan Commitment Pays Off in Cork

A year ago Nadine Donegan made a huge improvement when she ran 4.59 for 1500m. Since then Nadine has shown great commitment to training and her efforts resulted in a great run at last weekend’s IUAA Irish Universities Track Championships in Cork. Nadine ran both the 1500m and 3000m and improved her PBs significantly in the two races. Her times of 4.47 and 10.33 mean that she now can compete with the best young women in Ireland. Her rate of improvement also hopefully points to the fact that Nadine has the potential to go all the way to the top in athletics. Nadine is the fourth Harriers girl to get under 4.50 in the last three years and there is probably no club in the country with a better squad of young women. So hopefully the younger girls in the club take on board the fine example which has been set by Nadine and the other girls.

Matthew Molloy was also in action at that IUAA competition where he showed a return to form to run 10.45 for the steeplechase, finishing in fourth place. Another of the young women making strides is Niamh O'Connor who ran at the San Howell Invitational at Princeton College at the weekend in the 5000m. Her time of 16.54 is her second time under 17 minutes and she looks forward to the rest of the Track season with races in Virginia and Massachusetts planned.

Ava O'Connor had a busy weekend. After her really fast 625m run in the Peter English race on Friday she travelled to Waterford and ran 2.24 to win her 800m in Ferrybank ACs Open Sports competition.

Tullamore Half Marathon – Early Bird Entry

Online entry is now open for this year’s Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon which takes place on Saturday 26 th August. You can enter via the Athletics Ireland website (www.athleticsireland.ie). There is an early-bird entry fee of €25 available until 1 st May after which the fee is €35 so register early! There will no entries on the day and entries will be capped at 1,000 runners.

Membership

Membership for 2017 is now due and should be paid immediately. Membership runs for the calendar year and forms are available from the club house.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club. Walkers are not permitted on the track during training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.30pm-8pm.

Fixtures

Apr:

Mon 17th Edenderry 10 Mile, 12 o’clock

Sun 23rd Cloghan 5k, 11am

Sun 23rd Offaly Open Juvenile T&F, Harriers

Sun 23rd National Road Relay Championships, Raheny

Sun 30th Leinster Road Races, Gowran

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie.

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Adrian Martin 086-8727311 or Mary Daly 086-1906747 or any club member.

