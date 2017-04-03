Tullamore Harriers Report (April 3)

All-Ireland Juvenile Indoors

Farrelly jumps her way to All Ireland Success

Congratulation to Katelyn Farrely who took silver in the All Ireland juvenile Athletics Championships in Athlone IT at the weekend. Katelyn ran a great heat with a pb of 9.57s in the semi finals to qualify for the finals. In the finals Katelyn glided over each hurdle and again set a new pb of 9.44s to take to the podium for a silver medal.

Congratulations also to Rachel Keane on reaching the final of the u19 girls 200 metres in the All Ireland indoor track and field events in Athlone IT. Rachel ran a time of 26.27s in the 200m heats against strong opposition to qualify for the final. With an unfortunate draw in lane 2 for the final, Rachel just missed out on the bronze medal with a time of 26.16 s.

Fools Run 10k

Paul Mitchell won the 10k “Fools Run” at Lough Boora park last Saturday in a very impressive time of 34.25. The parkland provided a relatively flat course but the 192 runners in action faced a tough headwind in places. Pauline Curley was the first woman home in 37.58 and there were age group wins for Dympna Condron (F40) and Andy O’Grady (M60) as well as Chris Donegan who was 1 st o50 and also finished in fourth place overall in 36.51.

Well done to all who took part including those who ran the 5k event where Ritchie Faulkner was best of the Harriers finishing fourth in 17.48. (full results of which are not available).

Harriers results

Paul Mitchell (1st ) 34.25; Chris Donegan (4th ) 36.51; Pauline Curley (7th ) 37.58; Mick O’Brien (8th ) 38.04; Darragh Rigney (9th ) 38.26; Glenn Finlay (10th ) 38.32; John Donegan (11th ) 38.42; John Monaghan (13th ) 38.53; Liam Byrne (14th ) 39.58; Matthew O’Byrne (14th ) 41.06; Alan Heffernan (27th ) 42.58; Dympna Condron (30th ) 43.13; Dave Dunican (33rd ) 43.32; Gerry Duncian (35th ) 44.02; Tara McKinney (37th ) 44.22; Adrian Larkin (41st ) 45.20; Bridget Fox (42nd ) 45.24; Gary Dwyer (51st ) 46.46; Andy O’Grady (60th ) 47.30; Mary Dunican (89th ) 50.41; Ann Marie McNamara (95th ) 52.01; Adam Dooley (96th ) 52.06; Paschal Naughton (102nd ) 52.36; Willie Ryan (104th ) 52.47; Josie Lalor (136th ) 56.19; Pat Kennedy (168th ) 62.15; Carmel Doheny (191st ) 74.33; Melissa Hogan (192nd ) 74.54.

Tullamore Half Marathon – Early Bird Entry

Online entry is now open for this year’s Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon which takes place on Saturday 26th August. You can enter via the Athletics Ireland website (www.athleticsireland.ie). There is an early-bird entry fee of €25 available until 1 st May after which the fee is €35 so register early! There will no entries on the day and entries will be capped at 1,000 runners.

Membership

Membership for 2017 is now due and should be paid immediately. Membership runs for the calendar year and forms are available from the club house.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club. Walkers are not permitted on the track during training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.30pm-8pm.

Fixtures:

Apr:

Sun 9th AAI National 10k Championships, Phoenix Park

Tues 11th Peter English 625 Tullamore Harriers

Mon 17th Edenderry 10 Mile, 12 o’clock

Sun 23rd National Road Relay Championships, Raheny

Sun 30th Leinster Road Races, Gowran

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie. Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Adrian Martin 086-8727311 or Mary Daly 086-1906747 or any club member.

