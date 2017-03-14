GALLERY: Tubber GAA attend the GAA Healthy Clubs Roadshow

Tubber GAA recently attended and contributed to the GAA's Healthy Clubs Roadshow at Croke Park. Their appearance followed their adoption of a number of initiatives under the GAA's Healthy Clubs Project, including an ‘Active Age’ programme.

This programme involved Tubber GAA's own Healthy Club Project group teaming up with the local Active Age Group to provide a regular social outlet for members. As well as weekly meetings, one of the most popular initiatives amongst this group is flower arranging, which is also extended to the wider community. On average, 15 participants attend weekly and enjoy the interaction while learning a new skill. The highlight for the active group for 2017 is the inclusion of computer classes, at the request of the participants.

Also as part of the project, Tubber are taking steps to become the first smoke-free GAA club in the county.

Dublin footballer Philly McMahon and Tyrone manager Mickey Harte were among those contributing at the Roadshow on March 11, while Anna Geary and Michael Fennelly also took part last Saturday.

Speaking on the importance of the GAA’s Healthy Clubs Project, Michael Fennelly (pictured above) said: “I’m delighted to be an ambassador for the Healthy Clubs Project on behalf of the GAA. The programmes have the potential to make huge impacts to the many families that look to the local GAA club as a centre of the community. One of the GAA's values is supporting families and I feel your local club is the perfect model to implement the healthy lifestyle initiatives. The goal is to support local communities on improving their health and wellbeing that will stand to them in everyday life.”

