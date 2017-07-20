Offaly Gardaí take part in charity Sports Day

Gardaí from Offaly took part in a recent Sports Day organised by the Rehab Centre Tullamore.

The event took place on July 17 and service users from Rehab centres across the midlands, staff and community policing officers from the Laois-Offaly Garda Division took part.

The Garda participation was part of a community policing effort, and members took part in the fun Tug of War contest against all involved for the third year running.

