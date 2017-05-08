Offaly's Colin Kenny scoops 'Hot Country' music award

Banagher man Colin Kenny continued his remarkable emergence as one to watch on the Irish music scene when he made his first appearance at the annual Hot Country Awards Concert last week. The sold-out event, which was held in the Slieve Russell Hotel in beautiful Ballyconnell, Cavan, is always one of the most anticipated on the country calendar, with over one thousand fans being entertained by the very biggest names in the business.

And this year was certainly no exception, as Nathan Carter, Mike Denver, Lisa McHugh, Cliona Hagan, Derek Ryan, Big Tom, The Honky Tonk Angels, Olivia Douglas, and many more were introduced on stage by Hot Country host and founder Hugh O' Brien, ably accompanied by co-host Gerrie Deane, to be recognised for their success in, and contribution to Irish country music.

Colin was also presented with a piece of specially commissioned Galway Crystal to mark the occasion of his first Hot Country Awards Concert performance, and also his achievements in country music so far. In fact, this year's concert was a testament to just how far the man who still makes his living as a barber in Borrisokane has come in the past twelve months.

"This time one year ago," remarked Colin in the days following the show, "I was sitting down in the audience at the Hot Country concert, looking up at the stage as one big name after another came out to sing in front of a room that was absolutely jam-packed with fans. And as much as I enjoyed the show, I wanted nothing more than to be up there on that stage, too."

"And I'm sure I probably wasn't the only one in the audience who would have liked to be up there. But wanting it to happen, and having it happen, are two very different things. So for me to be able to sit here now, and say that it has actually happened, well that's a great feeling for me. And I have to say a big thank you to Hugh for his support, and for the invitation to be part of such a wonderful occasion," the Banagher man added.

Colin's journey from being in the audience a year ago to being up on stage and performing just twelve months on, has already seen plenty of notable career moments along the way. Not least among them, of course, the success of his debut single, 'Don't Close Your Eyes', which reached the number 1 spot on the iTunes Irish country chart recently, and also became a Top 20 country radio airplay hit.

Throw in some opening-act appearances for stars such as Mike Denver, Tony Christie, and The Fureys, to name but a few, and it's easy to see why this young vocal stylist is fast becoming a well-known name, and voice, to music lovers all across the land.

Colin's new single is scheduled for release later this summer.

