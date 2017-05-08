Tullamore team take part in AIB 'Build A Bank' National Finals

Tullamore College's "Bank to the Future" team took part in the final of the AIB Build a Bank National Finals recently.

The team qualified as one of the winners in the regional finals in Athlone and this success led them to the National Finals stage in the RDS.

"This was a great achievement for both our team and school as it is the first time we have entered into the Build a Bank competition," the team's teacher John Lowndes said.

This recent success was due to the hard work and determination of the students and the guidance and help from Mr Lowndes and AIB student officer Emma Thornton.

"Well done to all the students involved and thank you to the AIB staff in Tullamore, especially Emma Thornton and Liz Bennett," Mr Lowndes concluded.

