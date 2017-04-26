Tullamore orthodontic practice wins big at dentistry awards

Ace Braces Orthodontics, based in Tullamore, has enjoyed a winning start to 2017, scooping a total of 9 awards at two recent award ceremonies.

The Irish Dentistry Awards returned to the Round Room at the Mansion House in Dublin on Friday, February 3, 2017. Over 300 dental professionals came together for the biggest celebration in Irish Dentistry, to commemorate the very best talent.

The highly anticipated awards ceremony was presented by the editor of Irish Dentistry magazine, Carlotta Eden, and FMC’s Guy Hiscott. Tony Ahearne, head of the judging panel, was astounded by the high quality of entries stating it was "a testament to the remarkable progress taking place within the dental industry."

Ace Braces Orthodontics took home three awards on the night, including Practice of the Year ROI 2017, Best Referral Practice and Best High Technology Practice.

At the Aesthetic Dentistry UK & Ireland Awards 2017, a competition judged by clinical peers to recognise clinical excellence in specialist dentistry. Dr. Kevin O’Regan from Ace Braces in Tullamore and his team were the big winners on the night, winning 6 awards including Best Invisalign Orthodontic Case, Best Interdisciplinary Surgical Case, Best Interdisciplinary Restorative Case, Best Adult Fixed Orthodontic Case and most notably Best Aesthetic Practice (Republic of Ireland) 2017 and Aesthetic Dentist of the Year UK and Ireland 2017.

Ace Braces Orthodontics has been providing specialist orthodontics in Tullamore since 1990 and also has a practice in Portlaoise. Dr. Kevin O’Regan has created an award winning practice through sheer determination and unrelenting dedication to innovation and excellence in orthodontics.

Dr. O’Regan recognises the hard work and dedication of his team as being central to the success of the practice and also acknowledges the loyalty over the years from his dental colleagues and his many patients and their families who continue the practice 5 star reviews and recommendations.

