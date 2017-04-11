Offaly man turns on the charm and is crowned Mr Personality

Offaly man Fergal Leonard has won the 12th Mr. Personality Festival competition, which took place in the Springhill Court Hotel in Kilkenny over the weekend. The festival was hosted by Kilkenny Macra and was sponsored by Kilkenny/Carlow and District Farm Relief Services.

Contestants from 31 counties travelled to the Marble City for a fun filled weekend where they were interviewed on stage similar to the Rose of Tralee and could perform an optional party piece if they were brave enough. On Saturday morning the Mr Personality Express collected the fine representatives from the Springhill Court Hotel and via Garda escort they headed for the local bowling alley.

A spokesperson says "mighty craic" was had by all as they tried to impress the judges by strutting their stuff on the alleyways. Fergal Leonard, a schoolteacher from Blue Ball obviously turned on the charm and impressed throughout the weekend, but we're not sure about his bowling! There were some bruised egos after being beaten by their female judges. Following this they had an interview with their judges in a daunting Dragons Den style. Judges for the weekend were Carmel Brennan, John Nolan and Mairead Holohan.

The result was announced at 12 midnight on Saturday night with Fergal Leonard from Offaly becoming the 12th Mr. Personality. In second place was Colm Clarke from Mayo followed by Fergus O’Rourke from Leitrim. Fergal was presented with a €500 cheque, a perpetual cup and a weekend break in the Springhill Court Hotel, Kilkenny. Colm received a trophy, a cheque for €300 and a weekend break in the Springhill Court Hotel, Kilkenny and Fergus received a trophy and cheque for €200 and a midweek break in the Springhill Court Hotel, Kilkenny.

