Taoiseach launches Tullamore's huge Construction and Quarry Machinery show

Taoiseach Enda Kenny was on hand recently to launch the International Construction and Quarry Machinery Show, due to take place in Tullamore on April 21-22.

CQMS’17 is Ireland’s Construction and Quarry Machinery Show and will take place in Molloy’s Quarry, Tinnycross, Tullamore, Co Offaly. This demonstrative bi-annual show, supported by the Construction Industry Federation and AIB is a hub of innovation and new technology covering 100,000 square metres with 200 exhibitors, 8,000 expected visitors, two live demonstration zones, a new machinery launch zone, factory visits, the world famous JCB Dancing Diggers and much more.

65% of the world’s crushing and screening equipment is produced in Ireland so it makes sense for this International show to take place on Irish soil. Among the 8,000 visitors will be industry professionals and trade delegates with a large overseas delegation. Factory visits to equipment manufacturers in Ireland North & South will be facilitated for international visitors. The show will also appeal to families and the general public with an interest in mega machines, dancing diggers and the spectacle of over €70 million worth of equipment.

Brian Coogan, CQMS’17 Event Director said: “There has never been a more opportune time for this show. CQMS’17 presents us with the opportunity to showcase Ireland’s global dominance of the quarry equipment manufacturing sector. Thousands of national and international construction and quarrying professionals will attend this event which presents Ireland as a centre of excellence in engineering and manufacturing.”

According to AIB analysis, the level of activity in commercial and residential development sectors has increased significantly over the last year with turnover for companies in the sector increasing nearly 15% year on year. All indicators are that 2017 will see continued growth with value of output expected to grow by up to 20%.

AIB Finance & Leasing’s Brendan Crowley said: "At AIB we have a strong history of working with this sector so we are delighted to have the opportunity to support this exciting show. We look forward to building on this relationship and are committed to backing our customers in the continued development of their businesses."

Among the confirmed exhibitors are JCB, Kubota UK, Geith International, Topcon, Atlas Copco Construction & Mining Limited, Jim Macadam Equipment/Case, BAM Contractors, Finning Caterpillar, Palfinger Ireland, Sandvik, CDE Global, Renault Trucks Ireland, Tesab, MacHale Plant Sales and many more.

