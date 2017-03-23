Offaly graduate benefits from Costa Rica placement

Offaly graduate Stella Davis is sowing the seeds of a future career in sustainability after successfully securing a two-year long overseas placement under a Fyffes Graduate Management Programme in Costa Rica.

Raised on suckler beef farm outside Tullamore, the 27-year-old is currently applying her knowledge working in Fyffes sustainability department at their San Jose base in the Central American country of Costa Rica.

One of ten applicants from across the country chosen by Fyffes to participate in their 2016 programme, Stella graduated from University College Dublin with a degree in Agri-Environmental Science and a Master’s degree in Sustainable Agriculture and Rural Development.

Speaking from Costa Rica, Stella described her role as one which "stood out from the crowd," going on to say, “the Fyffes International Graduate Management Programme has given me a unique opportunity to work in a different country and be challenged by an exciting and varied position which combines my interest in social and environmental development with my agricultural background.”

Currently, Fyffes is engaged in recruiting graduates under its 2017 graduate recruitment programme and, to that end, the company invites applications from graduates interested in experiencing what its Head of Human Resources, William Faulkner says are "the very special opportunities that the programme has to offer."

Those interested in pursuing a career in agriculture, horticulture, agribusiness, agri-technology, engineering or forestry are asked to visit Fyffes LinkedIn page for further information.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

