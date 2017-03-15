GALLERY: OSPCA run successful quiz fundraiser

The Offaly Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals held another successful fundraiser at their annual table quiz at Fergie's Bar, Tullamore, on Friday, March 3.

The OSPCA devotes itself to the rescue, care and re-homing of animals throughout the county. It's priorities include promoting the spaying/neutering of dogs and cats, in order to reduce the numbers of unwanted pups and kittens. Costs involved are met from Dept. of Agriculture grants, public donations and proceeds of fund raising activities.

The Society does not have any official shelter facilities, so it relies on individual members to ‘foster’ stray or abandoned animals. Chief outgoings are veterinary fees, telephone charges, cat & dog food, and insurance/affiliation. Assistance is provided to help meet costs of accommodating animals in care but all of the time involved and much of the financial outlay is contributed on a voluntary basis.

The Offaly SPCA are always looking for good homes for rescued animals so if you are considering adopting a pet, please contact us.

For more information, get in touch with the OSPCA at http://www.offalyspca.com/.

