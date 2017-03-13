Gallen Community School News (March 13)

Engineer’s Week

This week provided Gallen C.S (Ferbane) students with a great opportunity to visit AIT in Athlone. The students that attended all study the subjects of Engineering, Design Communication Graphics, Construction Studies and Physics at Gallen CS. Students were provided with a talk on engineering and the possible careers and courses on offer at AIT. The pupils were very impressed with the high tech workshops and were provided with demonstrations on the use of CNC machines, 3D printers, plastic moulding machines and tool-making machines.

Agri Aware

Well done to Anna Grehan , Avril Spain and Amanda Keena on winning the Agri Aware competition.There was an Agricultural Science trip to Gurteen Agricultural College on Monday, March 6. This was part of Agri Aware’s 'Walk & Talk' programme, designed specifically for agricultural science students. The students were given the opportunity to learn about a variety of farming elements including Dairy, Beef, Sheep, Pigs, Tillage Equipment and Crop Production. Thanks to Ms Brennan for accompanying the students on the trip.

Court visit

Transition year students from Gallen CS recently learned about the Criminal Justice system when they visited the courthouse on March 8. The visit was very informative and the students found the experience highly interesting.

Fair Trade Awareness Day

Third year students from Gallen CS recently took part in their Fair Trade awareness day, highlighting the importance of an ethical approach to suppliers and growers all over the world.

Congratulations

Gallen CS students, Sophie Gilson and Lucy Egan, were recently presented with first prize in the Best Craft Section of Offaly Schools Enterprise Competition.