Offaly ploughers pick up National Ploughing 2017 awards

As the announcement came that Offaly will once again host the National Ploughing Championships in 2018, the county's plough men and women picked up their awards following this year's event.

Offaly had four medalists this year and they were presented with their medals at the NPA Awards event at the Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore recently.

Gerard Mahon finished second in the Macra 2 Furrow Conventional Class, Laura Grant was third in the Farmerette class, Frankie Gowing came second in the Standard 3 Furrow Reversible Class, while Dermot Ryan just missed out in the Under 28 Reversible Class Final as he took third spot.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.