GALLERY: Offaly Macra Awards Night in Esker Hills

County Awards Night

Thanks to everyone who came to our County Awards Night held on Friday 29th September in Esker Hills Golf Club. It was fantastic to see such a good crowd and congratulations to all who received awards. Offaly Macra has had a very successful year in the national competitions and we hope to repeat the same this year!

Competitions

Our next competition is the County Round of Know your Ag. This will be held in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore at 9.30pm after the Queen of the Land Launch party.Cost is €5 per person

On Friday, October 13, the county round of Public Speaking and Impromptu Public Speaking takes place in Rahan Hall at 8pm. This will be followed by the October County Executive at 9pm. Closing date for entry is Saturday 7th October. All are welcome to both the public speaking competitions and the county executive!

Well done to the Rahan team (Carthage Molloy, Peter Egan, Marie Egan & Martina Mealife) and the Ferbane/Banagher team (Sarah Kelly, Deirdre O’Rourke, Conor Corocran and Paul Molloy) who represented Offaly in the national rounds of Question Time in Dublin last weekend. Best of luck to the Tullamore mens GAA team on October 15th in the national round.

The Royal Rally

Meath Macra na Feirme and Meath County Council have come together to host the Make It Meath Royal Rally 2017, an Annual Young Farmers Conference. The Rally is the biggest event of the Macra year - it offers activities to suit everyone and a place for Macra members and non Macra members to make friends and memories that will last a lifetime. The rally runs from Friday October 27th to Sunday 29th. Check out www.royalrally2017.com for more info. Offaly Macra will be in attendance.

Tullamore Macra

We have an exciting event coming up! On Friday, 20th October we are holding an auction in the Brewery Tap at 8.30pm! We have many lots up for auction including some fabulous jewellery from Linda O’Brien, Massey Ferguson clothing from Michael Healion Tractors, a voucher from Donal Lynch Veterinary and many more! We will also have a raffle on the night and finger food!

Congratulations to our Bowling team who came 4th overall in the National Bowling Finals in ALSAA, Dublin on Sunday! Our team consisted of Nicholas Berry, Chris Gethings, Fergal Leonard, Marie Conroy, Patricia Forde and Vivienne Ganly!

Offaly Macra held an awards night last Friday night in Esker Hills Golf Club and many of our members picked up prizes! It was a fantastic night out and congratulations to all involved on a great achievement. We had a fantastic year last year with many titles being brought back to the county, and we hope to build on this in the coming year.

We have a full calendar planned for the year ahead and would love to see some new faces! If interested in joining our club, contact Nicholas 086-1514297 or Trish 085-8494259

Rahan Macra

Our weekly soccer has started back each Wednesday at 9pm in Rahan Hall. Hope to see you there.

Congratulations to our 'Club Question Time' team who represented Rahan in the National Final in the A.L.S.A.A, Dublin Airport last weekend. The team comprised of Marie Egan, Peter Egan, Martina Mealiffe and Carthage Molloy.

Congratulations also to Rahan Club members Marie Egan and Martina Mealiffe who received awards at the recent Offaly Macra 'Awards Night' held in Esker Hills Golf Club. On the night members who had represented Offaly Macra in the past twelve months were presented with awards. Marie represented Offaly in the Under 23 Stock Judging and Martina participated in the Impromptu Public Speaking competition.

The Offaly Macra 'Know your Ag' quiz takes place at 9:30pm in the Bridge House on Friday, October 6.

Are you a 17-35 year old currently seeking a social outlet?. Rahan Macra has the solution for you. From sports to drama, agriculture to travel, there is something for everyone. To become a new member or to find out more information, call Martina on 085 1650746 or check us out on Facebook for more information.



Ferbane/Banagher Macra

Ferbane Banagher Macra members headed along to the County awards night last Friday night in Esker Hills. The club had great success with several prizes for members individually and collectively on the night celebrating achievements both at county level and at national level across agriculture, sports, public speaking and performing arts.

In agriculture, Offaly Macra na Feirme National Young Beef Farmer of the Year Representative was Ferbane/Banagher Macra member Michael Kenny who was also the National Young Beef Farmer of the Year 2016. In addition, the Offaly Macra na Feirme National Know Your Agricultural representatives of Ferbane/Banagher Macra were Angela Ryan, Conor Corcoran, Michael Kenny and Kate Ryan and were National ‘Know your Agriculture’ Winners in 2016. Offaly Macra na Feirme National Sheep Stock-Judging representatives were Angela Ryan and Conor Corcoran with him also taking the National Sheep Stock-Judging title in the club. For the Dairy Stock-Judging, Conor Corcoran was also the representative.

In Public Speaking, the Offaly Macra na Feirme National Public Speaking representatives Ferbane/Banagher Macra were Steven Kelly, Angela Ryan and Sarah Kelly. In the Personality competitions, Offaly Macra na Feirme Miss Macra Representative Angela Ryan and went onto place runner-up in the competition. Offaly Macra na Feirme Queen of the Land 2016 Representative was also from Ferbane/Banagher Macra who was Marian Silke. In the performing arts, Offaly Macra na Feirme NTC Representatives were from the club and included Steven Kelly for the Solo-singing and Sarah Kelly for the Mastermind competition. Offaly Macra na Feirme National Question Time Team from the club was Conor Corcoran, Sarah Kelly, Laura Keena and Conor Kelly. In sports, Offaly Macra na Feirme National Volleyball Team included club members Conor Kelly, Conor Quinn, Deirdre O’ Rourke, Sarah-Jane Egan, Conor Dolan, Angela Ryan, Kelvin North and Sarah Kelly. The Offaly Macra na Feirme National Tag Rugby Team included club members Conor Kelly, Sarah Kelly, Eric Fletcher, Martin Lyons, Philippa Ryan, Aoife Dolan, Sabrina Egan and Hazel Kilduff.

The Question Time National Macra Finals team of Sarah Kelly, Conor Corcoran, Deirdre O’ Rourke and Paul Molloy headed to the ALSAA in Dublin to take part in the competition but unfortunately didn’t place. Well done to all involved in taking part in the competition. Ferbane/Banagher Macra members will have their next meeting in October. The club has some exciting events coming up in the coming months ranging from sports, agriculture to public speaking and drama. If your interested in going to any of these events coming up, and live in the Ferbane/Banagher and interested in or just socially why not get involved and join our Macra club. Contact Sarah Kelly on 086-3575915 for more information.

Killoughey Macra

Congratulations to our members Shane Gonoude, Ger Mahon and Niamh McDonald at the recent Offaly Macra Awards Night held in Esker Hills Golf Club. Ger represent Offaly in the Macra National Ploughing Campionship, Shane represented the county at the Beef Stockjudging competition and Niamh was Offaly’s Blue Jean Country Queen 2017.