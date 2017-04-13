PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Beautiful Harbour Master's House goes on sale in Offaly

Donal Boyd Auctioneers have been expressing excitement as they bring the exceptional Harbour Master's House in Shannon Harbour, Shannonbridge, to the market.

One of the most beautiful settings in Offaly, Shannon Harbour's showpiece is this 7-bedroom house, which is currently being run as a B&B with family accommodation.

This property overlooks the Grand Canal, with all its boats and fishermen in the harbour, and is surely one of the most exciting properties to come to the market in Offaly in recent years.

In the picturesque village of Shannon Harbour, this house is in close proximity to Clonmacnoise, Lough Boora Parklands, Birr Castle, Tullamore and Athlone.

The house boasts seven bedrooms, all en-suite, two sitting rooms, including the one pictured above, fitted with a cosy open fire, one large dining room and a fully fitted kitchen.

The jewel in the crown is the wonderful rooftop balcony which overlooks the property's large walled and landscaped garden.

The price of this historic and beautiful building is only available on application, but you can see the full advert by clicking here.

