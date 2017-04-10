PROPERTY IN FOCUS: A pristine modern family home on the market in Offaly

This stunning contemporary stone fronted detached dormer bungalow is set on 1.25 acres just a five minute drive from Portarlington and 15 minutes from Tullamore. It is located in Clonygowan and is on the market for €425,000.

The property has five-bedrooms, and also has a stunning sun room/dining room area with a large apex window. There is a magnificent walnut kitchen with granite worktops, stainless steel appliances and a large island/breakfast bar.

It also boasts a hi-tech geothermal heating system making it eco-friendly and economical to run, while there is a 700 sq ft detached garage.

The floors are mostly polished porcelaine but the bathroom and shower room feature marble tiles. The walnut staircase is particularly impressive and there is a central vacuuming system.

The reception rooms are particularly spacious and feature marble fireplaces. There are power showers running of a pressurised system.

Did we also mention that there's a mini GAA pitch out the back?

