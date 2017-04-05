PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Take the tour of this gorgeous €1.2 million home for sale in Offaly

Scroll through the gallery by clicking on the arrow in the top corner or by swiping right

Thornvale House is situated on a manicured 25 acre site near Moneygall, Co. Offaly, just 4km from Barack Obama's ancestral home. Having previously had an asking price of €1.5 million last year, this exceptional 19th century property is now up for grabs for €1.2 million.

At the top of the avenue, a flight of stone-cut steps lead to the front door, and inside a porch is adorned with stained-glass double doors, which lead to the main entrance hall. The hall features ornate plaster work on the ceilings and a timber floor.

This house boasts five main living rooms on the ground floor, a drawing room with a white marble fireplace and bay window, and a dining room with another white marble fireplace and recessed sash windows.

The kitchen and breakfast room at the back of the house are the most modern part of Thornvale, fitted with granite worktops, two Belfast sinks, an island unit and an Aga fuel-burning range, as well as a breakfast bar in the dining area.

At the top of the mahogany staircase there's a gallery landing which is used as a library, complete with mahogany bookshelves and a fireplace. The six bedrooms are upstairs, and again, five of them come equipped with open fireplaces. The master bedroom has an en-suite shower room and two dressing rooms.

The main house has a total floor area of 6,320 sq ft, and there's also a 931 sq ft guest cottage with a living room, kitchen and bathroom on the ground floor and three bedrooms upstairs. The house courtyard is surrounded by out buildings, one of which has been converted to a billiard room.

The other courtyard leads to an old schoolhouse building, which measures 767 sq ft and has seven rooms. There are also storerooms and stables, and a building used as a gym. In addition, there's a workshop measuring around 1,000 sq ft, with two concrete-floored rooms, and a farmyard with a hay barn.

The gardens are pristine. They have been maintained over the years and are still dotted with venerable old trees. The old walled garden has vegetable beds, a polytunnel and greenhouse. And the front garden, to the south of the house, leads down through terraces to a lily pond and the remains of two teahouses.

This property is stunning - one of the most beautiful in the country, never mind the county.

