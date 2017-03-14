GALLERY: See inside the new Tanyard Lane following weekend launch

The new Tanyard Lane gastro pub launched last Friday evening, and if you missed it, here is your chance to see inside the newest social presence in Tullamore.

As we reported last week, Carrig Brewing, the Leitrim based craft beer company at the helm of this venture, collaborated with Patrick Cunningham and a local brewing group to produce an off-the-wall flavour for one of the craft beers that will be offered at the old Wolftrap.

Along with the Midland Brewing Club, which are a group predominately based in Tullamore and the local area, and who brew beer from home, they have created 30 litres of a pilot brew made with a blend of chocolate, coffee and malt stout, but theyassure us the 30 exclusive litres are now almost gone.

Never fear, the new pub offers a range of craft beers and food all sourced locally, while the opening of Tanyard Lane as created 25 new jobs in Tullamore.

