PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Stunning country home up for sale near Edenderry

This magnificent detached country house is set into 12 acres of land, with the house itself spanning over 364 sq. metres. The property is located on the Kildare, Meath and Offaly borders, and is within 4km of Edenderry.

It is near the magnificent Highfield golf course and sits in abundant country surroundings, flanked by a small pond to the rear and an expansive wooden deck. You approach the house via a small country lane lined with mature oak trees, while the house itself is guarded by high-end security gates.

It boasts two excellent grazing paddocks, kitchen garden, apple orchard, large back lawn and a private pond. Hidden within the leafy surrounds are two secret tree houses for children to explore, one of which is fitted with electricity to give them the ultimate hideaway, all within the hazel tree boundaries.

This home was built with the highest quality materials and interior finishes and is kissed by an abundance of natural light through large windows, especially in the kitchen, facing onto the decking.

The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, a study and walk-in hot press. The large but cosy country residence is heated with hi-tech underfloor geothermal heating and solar panels.

It will set you back €620,000.

