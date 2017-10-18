Gardaí investigating after cars stripped by thieves in Offaly

Gardaí in Offaly are investigating a number of thefts from cars in the county over the last week.

On Tuesday, October 10, gardaí in Tullamore were called to a house in the town where thieves had been foiled midway the theft of wheels from a car at a driveway. They made away with two wheels before being disturbed by the homeowner.

In a separate incident, gardaí were called to a house in Edenderry where a car had been similarly targeted.

A 151 registered VW golf was parked outside a house in the Blundell Wood area of the town when it was set upon by thieves sometime between 8pm and 9pm on Wednesday, October 11.

The rear window of the car was smashed, and it was stripped of its front and rear lights, as well as all four wheels in the brazen robbery. A silver or grey coloured Audi A4 was reported acting suspiciously in the area by witnesses.

On Tuesday night, October 10, a resident in the Carrick Road area of Edenderry reported a number of people acting suspiciously around her vehicle, although nothing was stolen.

It is not yet known if any of the three incidents are linked.

Gardaí are investigating these incidents and those with information are asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057-932 7600 or Edenderry Garda Station on 046-973 1290.