Two Offaly students receive NUI Galway scholarships

NUI Galway celebrated the success of a select group of first-year students with a special ceremony last week, in recognition of the high points they achieved in the recent Leaving Certificate Examination.

As part of the University's annual Excellence Scholarships, 56 students received €1,500 each, including two bright sparks from Offaly.

Every year, the Excellence Scholarships are given to new entrants at NUI Galway who reached a minimum of 560 points in their Leaving Certificate examination, except in Medicine.

For Medical students 10 Scholarships were awarded certificates, based on the combined results in the Leaving Certificate and the new Admissions Test (H-PAT Ireland).

Hannah Plunkett from Banagher, Co. Offaly, received an Excellence Scholarship scroll and a cheque for €1,500 from NUI Galway President, Dr Jim Browne. Hannah is now studying Arts with Journalism at NUI Galway.

Also receiving his scholarship from Dr Jim Browne was Joseph Kelly from Birr, Co. Offaly. Joseph is now studying Medicine at NUI Galway.

The Excellence Scholarships are designed to recognise and reward Leaving Cert success for the highest-achieving students, and encourage their ongoing commitment to academic excellence during their time at NUI Galway.

The awards may be held with any other scholarships or grants, including the University's Postgraduate Scholarships, Mature Student Scholarships, Sports Scholarship Scheme and schemes specific to individual colleges for those who excel in their University exams.

Speaking in advance of the Awards presentation, NUI Galway President Dr Jim Browne, said: “I am delighted to present the scholarships to these outstanding individuals in recognition of their academic talent. NUI Galway constantly strives to support and promote academic excellence across all disciplines. The purpose of these Awards is to encourage each student to develop his/her academic potential to the fullest, by setting a realistic threshold of excellence and rewarding every student who attains that level. It is also a chance to give due credit to their parents and teachers for their important contribution to such success.”

This year Excellence Scholarships were awarded to students from 37 individual schools throughout Ireland. The winners represented 12 counties including Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Offaly, Tyrone, and Westmeath.

