Work begins on Lidl upgrade development in Edenderry

Construction work has begun at the site of the Lidl store in Edenderry this week. The German retailer received planning permission last year for a two-storey development.

The store itself will not be a two-storey facility, and instead, the upstairs section will be used for extra storage and conference rooms, Lidl Ireland confirmed to the Offaly Express.

The store remains open but later in the building process, it will be closed for a period of time as the old building is demolished and replaced with a new structure.

Late last year, Tesco, which has a store adjacent to Lidl in Edenderry, lodged an appeal against their expansion, but in January, An Bord Pleanála approved the works.

The site set-up work commenced on Monday, while a property beside the old store, acquired by Lidl, was knocked on Tuesday. The demolition phase of works at the store itself is not due to commence for a few weeks, a Lidl spokesperson told the Offaly Express.

