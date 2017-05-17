GALLERY: All the winners from the Tullamore Chamber Business Awards
To see the pictures in the gallery, click the arrow in the top corner or swipe right
The winners of the 2017 Tullamore Chamber Business Awards have been revealed at a glittering ceremony at the Tullamore Court Hotel.
A host of businesses, business people and individuals battled it out in categories like Best Customer Service, Best Website/Social Media, Emerging New Business and Business Person of the Year.
The winners of the awards, sponsored by Medtronic, were announced at a Gala Dinner on Saturday, May 13.
Go back to the top of this article to scroll through the photographs of all the winners on the night.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on