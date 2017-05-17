GALLERY: All the winners from the Tullamore Chamber Business Awards

The winners of the 2017 Tullamore Chamber Business Awards have been revealed at a glittering ceremony at the Tullamore Court Hotel.

A host of businesses, business people and individuals battled it out in categories like Best Customer Service, Best Website/Social Media, Emerging New Business and Business Person of the Year.

The winners of the awards, sponsored by Medtronic, were announced at a Gala Dinner on Saturday, May 13.

