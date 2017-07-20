THURSDAY THROWBACK: St Mary's Edenderry's run to the 2012 All Ireland title

Use the arrow in the top corner or swipe to navigate through the gallery

For today's Thursday Throwback, we make the short hop back to 2012 to when St Mary's Edenderry won the 2012 Leinster and All Ireland Senior A Colleges Football titles.

Our pictures capture the action, the celebrations and the fans on what was a truly remarkable and unforgettable achievement.

Enjoy the short trip down memory lane

