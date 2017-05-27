Two Offaly players selected on Team of the League

Click the arrow in the top corner or swipe right to view more pictures

Two Offaly players have been selected on the Lidl LGFA Division 3 Team of the League for 2017.

Mairead Daly and Ellee McEvoy picked up their awards in Croke Park on Friday evening.

Mairead was chosen on the Team of the League for the third time, this year claiming the number 10 spot

Ellee received her first Team of the League Award claiming a deserved position in midfield.

The players were nominated by opposition managers after each round of the league with the players that received the most nominations selected on their divisional representative team.

Offaly Ladies County Board representatives, Offaly Intermediate Manager Sinead Commons and Intermediate team liaison Louise Browne joined the girls and their parents at the celebratory dinner in Croke Park to mark their achievements.

Lidl LGFA Division 3 Team of the League

Michelle Guckian (Leitrim)

Bríd Condon (Tipperary)

Siobhan Condon (Tipperary)

Sarah Harding Kenny (Wexford)

Clara Donnelly (Wexford)

Olivia Giltenane (Limerick)

Emma Buckley (Tipperary)

Bernie Breen (Wexford)

Ellee McEvoy (Offaly)

Mairead Daly (Offaly)

Aisling McCarthy (Tipperary)

Jenny Higgins (Roscommon)

Aisling Murphy (Wexford)

Aishling Moloney (Tipperary)

Fiona Rochford (Wexford)