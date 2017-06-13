GALLERY: Guinness galore as Hopper's celebrate the best pint in Offaly
Locals converged on the Hopper's Bar in Walsh Island on Saturday last, June 10, as pub owners Paul and Madeleine Flint threw a party to celebrate winning the Offaly Express poll for the best pint of Guinness in Offaly.
It was a hotly contested competition with pubs the length and breadth of the county battling it out for the thousands of votes cast. When they were counted and verified, the Hopper's prevailed and celebrated in style, laying on free music, food and most importantly, pints of Guinness.
Guinness itself also provided flags and bunting to mark the occasion as Paul and Madeleine thanked all those who voted for the small village pub in the Offaly Express vote.
Hopper's prevailed with 36% of the vote, beating Tullamore's Copper Pot Still into second place on 25%.
