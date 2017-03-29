PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Quaint thatched cottage in Geashill goes up for auction today

Matt Dunne Auctioneer is selling this 200-year old thatched cottage on 39 acres at Killellery, Geashill that would not look out of place in the famous Hollywood movie The Quiet Man.

Lot 1: Thatched house on 4 acres.

This is an amazing opportunity for someone who always wanted to live in a traditional Irish cottage which was built in the late 18th century.

‘Contrary to what you might think’, says Matt Dunne, ‘the house is in excellent condition with oil fired under floor central heating, re-wired and re-plumbed.

The beautiful old fireplaces are intact along with the tongue and groove ceilings.’ Accommodation includes 2 double bedrooms, kitchen / dining area, parlour and bathroom.

Outside numerous outbuildings, an orchard, garden, and secure 4 span hay shed, which was used as workshop & offices. The cottage stands on 2 acres and adjacent is a lovely 2 acre field, which is also included.

The guide price is €99,000, which is undoubtedly a snip!

Lot 2: c. 13 acres of good quality agricultural land suitable for any farming enterprise. The land is currently in grass and divided into 3 fields. Guide price is €80,000 or €6,000 per acre. This lot adjoins the thatched house so if you want 17 acres simply buy both lots.

Lot 3: Is situated further down Killellery Lane and runs alongside the railway line. 22 acres of good grazing lands divided into 3 fields and all in permanent pasture.

A stream adjoins the land which allows an unending water supply. Guide price €115,000 or €5,200 per acre. ‘Viewing of this charming cottage is a must’, says Matt ‘and appointments can be made 7 days a week’. info@mattdunne.ie or 057 86 23349.

The cottage and land will be sold by Public Auction in three lots on March 29th in the Gandon Inn, Emo at 3pm.