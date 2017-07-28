Offaly to host unique postcard exhibition

Offaly County Council has announced it is set to host the Postcard exhibition facilitated by Róisín Uí Oistín with Camilla Cullen, both from Tullamore, in collaboration with Ellen Harrington and Laurie Fagen from Chandler, Arizona.

The exhibition comes on foot of a call-out to the Offaly public to design postcards under the theme commonality along with Tullamore's twin town, Chandler in Arizona.

Some of the best ideas can come about in ordinary situations. Over coffee at Camilla Cullen’s kitchen table in Cloncon, Tullamore with Ellen Harrington (Chandler, Arizona), Camilla and Róisín Uí Oistín chatted about ways of bringing artists together, at some point in time.

The concept of inviting the citizens of Tullamore and ChandlerAZ to participate in a postcard exchange evolved from there.

Using the theme of Commonality, the Postcard Art project is a simple and effective way of creatively expressing our local and shared identity, where we come from, and our common bonds with others.

It is the first project, in what the organisers hope will inspire a series of further creative exchanges, between communities within the twinned towns of Tullamore and Chandler AZ.

After Tullamore, the exhibition will then tour to Chandler AZ in the autumn. Róisín Uí Oistín holds a BA in Art & Design from GMIT, Galway. She teaches art classes to children and adults.

The exhibition will be launched on August 11, 2017 at 6pm in Áras an Chontae, Tullamore, Guest speakers: Ellen Harrington. Chair of Chandler-Tullamore Sister Cities: Vice President of Chandler Sister Cities.

The Postcard exhibition will be open weekdays from 9.30am to 4pm.

The exhibition is free and will continue until Friday, August 25, in Áras an Chontae, Tullamore. All welcome. For more information visit www.offaly.ie/arts.

