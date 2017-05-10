GALLERY: Offaly Fleadh Cheoil a huge success in Tubber

The Offaly Fleadh Cheoil, hosted by the Brosna Comhaltas Branch, was a huge success when it took place in Tubber recently.

The week's events included dancing, storytelling, song & traditional music, and culminated in three days of competitions in the wonderful venue of Tubber National School.

The Fleadh was featured on the Nuacht on TG4. The Offaly County Fleadh is one of the biggest in the country and the quality of the competitors is something to behold. The winners will all now go forward to the Leinster Fleadh in Ballymahon, Longford on July 10-16. See www.leinsterfleadh.ie & Twitter: @leinsterfleadh for more.

Over the week, there was also a significant effort to promote Gaeilge, and there was over 800 entries received for the Fleadh Gaeilge colouring competition. The organiser have passed on their sincere thanks to the Fleadh Committee whose "hard work and preparations certainly paid off and also the County Board members and Branch committees without whose voluntary work there would be no Fleadh or competitors to take part."

The Offaly Comhaltas County Board also wish to offer their gratitude to their sponsors: Sennheiser, The Cat & Bagpipes Bar & Lounge, www.alsbanjos.com, www.jascasports.ie, Leonard O'Hara Painting Contractor, Michael Hiney Construction, St. Manchan's Ladies Football, www.camillushiney.com, Country Tool Hire & Hardware Moate, www.bkleisure.ie, Cáirdín Accordions www.cairdin.net, The Keenan Violin Studio www.keenanviolins.com, Tuar Ard Coffee Shop & Restaurant, Fleadh Cheoil Laighean, Offaly Branches of Comhaltas - Ballyboy, Brosna, Birr, Edenderry, Killeigh, Rahan, Rhode, Tullamore, West Offaly. Offaly County Council, Tubber Drama Group, Supermacs, Seery's Cash & Carry, Gillivan Bros Moate, Super Valu Moate, Grand Hotel Moate, House of Hair Moate, Cooney's Chemist Moate, Digan's Spar Moate.

For more, you can find the Offaly Comhaltas and its nine Offaly branches by searching on Facebook and Twitter.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.