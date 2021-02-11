WATCH: Snow now falling across parts of Ofally with more on the way in weather forecast

Snow has started falling across parts of Offaly with more on the way according to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast.

A Status Yellow - Snow/Ice Warning from Met Eireann is in place for Munster, Connacht and Leinster until 8am on Friday.

According to Met Eirean, a band of sleet and snow will spread northeastwards during Thursday giving snow accumulations of up to 5cm in some areas (higher over the mountains), but transitioning to rain in the west and south on Thursday night.

Bitterly cold and windy today with highest temperatures of just 1 to 3 degrees and with temperatures set to drop below freezing in places tonight with frost and ice.