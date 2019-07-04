WATCH Latest 10-day weather forecast from Met Éireann forecasting partner the Met Office

Met Éireann's official weather forecaster the Met Office says the weather looks set to remain settled and sunny.

The latest 10-day forecast is predicting settled dry weather with no major meteorological events.

The Met Office says high pressure is the dominant feature bringing pretty sunny conditions to most.

The forecaster showed a 'spaghetti' chart which revealed cooler weather from the north pushing southwards over the weekend. This appears to affect the UK more than Ireland

As for next week, the forecaster is not expecting a return of extreme weather which it says means that heatwave conditions are unlikely nor are the muggy conditions that led to thunderstorms.

It is expected to remain dry with the Azores high taking hold due to a week jet stream.

Met Éireann's latest tweeted seven-day forecast shows somewhat different weather with some rain pushing in over Ireland next week.

As for the weekend, it will be overall dull or cloudy this weekend with just patchy rain at times but some sunny spells as well with drier intervals. Becoming warm and humid from Sunday onwards. MORE BELOW TWEETS.

Met Éireann forecast issued at 9.18 am on July 4

TODAY - THURSDAY 4TH JULY

Dry today, with good sunshine in most areas, but the north and northwest will be mostly cloudy and cloud will increase in other areas later. Warm in most parts, with maximum temperatures of 20 to 23 Celsius, in mostly light westerly or variable breezes. However, temperatures will be lower in the in the north and northwest, with highest values of 16 to 19 Celsius. Winds will be mostly light, westerly or variable, but moderate west to southwest winds will occur on western and northern coasts.

TONIGHT - THURSDAY 4TH JULY

Tonight will be dry with good clear spells over much of the country However, it will be cloudier in the north and northwest, with a few spots of light rain or drizzle, mainly along the coast. Minimum temperatures 6 to 10 Celsius, in light variable or westerly breezes, with some mist patches forming.

TOMORROW - FRIDAY 5TH JULY

Tomorrow, Friday, will be dry in most areas, with some sunny spells at first, mainly in the south and southeast. However, it will be predominantly cloudy and a few spots of light rain or drizzle will occur along western and northern coasts, turning more persistent in north and northwest coastal areas later. Maximum temperatures 16 to 19 Celsius in Atlantic coastal counties, but still quite warm elsewhere, with maximum values of 18 to 22 Celsius, highest in the south and southeast. Winds will be mostly light to moderate westerly, with local sea breezes along eastern and southern coasts.

Friday night will be mostly dry with clear spells at first but cloudier conditions with some showery rain in the north will spread southward during the night. A mild night with lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in light west to northwesterly breezes.

Saturday will start cloudy with patchy rain but it will become mostly dry with some sunny spells developing later, especially in the north and east but staying somewhat duller in the southwest. Top temperatures of 16 to 22 degrees, coolest in the north in light northerly breezes.

Saturday night will be mostly dry with some broken cloud and a few spots of rain, drizzle and mist. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees in light variable or northerly breezes.

Sunday will be dull or cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle but some dry periods as well. Top temperatures will range from 16 in the north to 21 degrees near the south coast in light variable or northwesterly breezes.

Monday is likely to stay dull or cloudy with some outbreaks of rain. It will be warm and humid with top temperatures in the high teens to low twenties in a moderate westerly breeze.