WATCH: Why is an elf driving around Tullamore on a tractor?

Why is an Elf swanning around Tullamore in August, we here you ask?

We asked the same question and the Tullamore Court Hotel informed us that it's Christmas - just joking. However, the hotel are putting preparations together for the festive season.

Wednesday saw local elf Noah Moran drafted in to deliver the hotel's Christmas brochures. According to reports, little Noah has been working very hard all summer to get them ready. We hope he's getting overtime, that's all we'll say, because August is a long way off his rota!

The hotel, however, say, "it's never too early to start planning that all important Christmas Party and event," and God knows, we all need something to look forward to.

"We have options available to suit everyone's Christmas spirit! Be it an intimate gathering or a Christmas party your colleagues will talk about for months," they stated.

To discuss packages, you can contact Dona at donna@tullamorecourthotel.ie

You can catch up with all the packages available with the The Tullamore Court Hotel Christmas brochure by clicking here.

For now, it's back to the North Pole for little Noah where we're informed he's building BBQs for next summer as we speak! The mileage must be fantastic all the same!

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.