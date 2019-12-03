Dunphy, Giles and Brady return to our TV screens tonight

Premier Sports have announced "the band is back" after lining up Eamon Dunphy, Johny Giles and Liam Brady for their Premier Leaguer coverage in December.

The iconic former RTE trio will join host Ivan Yates for at least five games over the Christmas period, starting on Tuesday night with Man City against Burnley.

The game will be aired live on Premier Sports 1, a subscription-based provider.

Will you be tuning in?