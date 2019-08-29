WATCH: Seamus Darby gives his take on Dublin's five-in-a-row bid

Offaly football legend Seamus Darby has given his take on Dublin's bid for five All-Ireland titles in a row this weekend against Kerry.

Darby featured on RTE News on Wednesday to talk about the pressure and said he "can't see Dublin being beaten" but believes "we have the right team taking them on."

The Rhode man is famous across the country as the man who stopped Kerry's five-in-a-row bid back in 1982 with his late goal in Croke Park going down in GAA folklore.

Dublin take on a young Kerry team this Sunday at HQ.

Scroll back up to watch Seamus Darby's RTE interview ahead of the big game.