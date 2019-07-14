WATCH: Edenderry's 1998 Junior Hurling celebrations are just classic

The GAA is a beautiful thing...

The Laois hurlers proved just how special the big day can be when they beat Dublin at the weekend, but try this Edenderry dressing room from the 1990s on for size.

It was the summer of 1998, there were sheep in a heap in the Offaly camp, the county team were defying the odds to claim All-Ireland glory and the Edenderry juniors were in singing form.

Edenderry has a small hurling community and winning the Junior hurling county title in 1998 was a big deal to the players, none more so than Grey Connor.

Connor held the cup aloft in the dressing room as he sang Frank Sinatra's My Way to the delight of his teammates, including Cillian Farrell, a Liam MacCarthy Cup winner with Offaly that same summer.

The scenes are a joy to behold! Scroll back up to watch the video.