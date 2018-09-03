WATCH: Tullamore rugby star scores as Ireland win Bronze in European Sevens Series

Tullamore teenager Megan Burns was among the trys for Ireland as they claimed a bronze in the European Sevens Series in Kazan, Russia.

Megan was one of four new caps in a much changed Ireland squad. All four of the new caps are graduates of the IRFU Women's Development pathway.

Megan scored her fine individual try against Scotland when she saw space in the defence to sprint over the line.

Ireland started the tournament with a defeat to Poland but they bounced back with wins over Italy and England before losing to Scotland.

After starting among the subs for the first four games, Megan started in Ireland's final tow games which saw victories over Spain and Italy.