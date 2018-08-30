WATCH: Offaly man named to start for Leinster in Pro14 opener

Offaly's Peter Dooley has been named in the starting 15 of the Leinster Rugby team to take on the Cardiff Blues at Cardiff Arms Park in Round 1 of the Guinness PRO14 on Friday night at 7.35pm.

The game will be shown live and shows many changes to the regular Leinster 15 with a host of young faces coming into the fold, including Birr man Dooley at loosehead prop.

Head Coach Leo Cullen gives a debut to new signing Joe Tomane, while Caelan Doris will make his first start in blue having made his debut away to Connacht last season off the bench.

Elsewhere the back three consists of Dave Kearney, Adam Byrne and last season’s Guinness PRO14 top try scorer Barry Daly.

The 17-times capped Australian international Tomane is joined in the centre by Irish international Rory O’Loughlin.

In the half-backs, Luke McGrath is partnered by Ross Byrne who wins his 50th cap for the province.

The front row consists of Offaly's Peter Dooley, James Tracy and Michael Bent, with Ross Molony and Scott Fardy in behind.

In the back row, Josh Murphy and captain Rhys Ruddock start on the flanks with Doris at number eight.

Tickets for Leinster Rugby’s first home game of the new season against Dragons are on sale now from €25 at ticketmaster.ie.

Leinster Rugby team to face Cardiff Blues on Friday, August 31:

15. Dave Kearney

14. Adam Byrne

13. Rory O’Loughlin

12. Joe Tomane

11. Barry Daly

10. Ross Byrne

9. Luke McGrath

1. Peter Dooley

2. James Tracy

3. Michael Bent

4. Ross Molony

5. Scott Fardy

6. Josh Murphy

7. Rhys Ruddock CAPTAIN

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements

16. Bryan Byrne

17. Ed Byrne

18. Andrew Porter

19. Mick Kearney

20. Max Deegan

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Noel Reid

23. Fergus McFadden

Referee: Nigel Owens