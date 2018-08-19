WATCH: For a few anxious minutes today, Limerick fans thought this was going to happen in the All Ireland Final again

History came close to repeating itself in today's All Ireland Final as Limerick almost blew a winning lead against Galway.

Even down to a goal from a 21 metre free, the parallels were incredible and it looked like it was going to be 1994 all over again for Limerick when Offaly pulled off one of the greatest sporting comebacks of all time.

Thankfully for all the supporters in The Treaty County, this time their team held on to end a 45 year wait for an All Ireland Senior Hurling title.....