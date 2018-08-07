WATCH: Highlights as Rhode prevail over local rivals Edenderry

The Offaly Senior Football Championship continued on Saturday evening with the meeting of local rivals Edenderry and reigning champions Rhode.

Rhode made the short journey to Edenderry GAA as they unveiled their brand new Rosderra Weavers Field facility, the product of years of fundraising and hard work.

With the pitch in pristine condition, the teams settled down for a god game but Rhode retained their unbeaten run in ROund Robin championship games, a record stretching back to 2001, with a 1-16 to 0-13 win over the Reds.

Edenderry remain in second place in the round robin phase and are looking likely to take a semi-final spot.

Scroll to the top of this article to watch the highlights of this game from Offaly GAA TV with commentary from Joe Troy.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.