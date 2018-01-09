WATCH: 'A little nudge made history' - Mick O'Dwyer still haunted by that Seamus Darby goal in 1982

Monday night's exceptional RTE documentary, Micko, explored the life and times of one of the GAA's true legends, Mick O'Dwyer.

A four-time All-Ireland winner as a player, and eight-time champion as a manager, the Waterville man, now in his 80s, looked back on a stellar career.

From his family life on the scenic coast of Kerry, to the playing pitch and sidelines of Croke Park, the documentary captured Micko's essence, right down to his constant desire to win.

Despite all of his successes, a part of the documentary saw him reflecting on 1982, the hype for Kerry's drive for five All-Ireland titles in a row, and one strike of Seamus Darby's left foot that's left him reeling ever since.

Micko was Kerry manager at the time and recalled that famous goal on Monday night. "It was a speculative kick from the fullback. Bang. Back of the net. Game over," he said.

"A little nudge made history," he added, clearly referring to the contention that Seamus Darby pushed Kerry defender Tommy Doyle forward slightly in order to catch the ball in behind and raise the green flag that brought Sam back to the Faithful instead of the Kingdom.

He admitted that Darby's goal and that defeat felt like a "death in the family," saying he still thinks of it at least once a week all these years later.

"If you were well beaten you'd be happy enough, but we were so close - I felt sick," he added.

The documentary Micko, remains available on the RTE Player and is by all accounts compelling viewing, even if we take issue with the great man's "little nudge" comment.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.