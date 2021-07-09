Fancy a double discount? It's time to install Caldor solar panels

Renewable energy is better for our planet and we all try to do our bit. From electric cars to reusable coffee cups; every little helps the environment, but going green can also help your pocket.

Saving money is all the incentive most of us need to make that decision and installing solar panels from Caldor Solar could save you a fortune in energy bills. You would be following in the smaller carbon footprints of over 50,000 Irish homeowners who have invested in solar energy.

Eoin O’Flaherty, managing director of Caldor Solar, recently outlined the huge benefits of switching to solar.

“Surprisingly, Ireland is actually really well suited to solar energy. The cell technology actually works best at our temperatures and our climate. If you go to Sub-Saharan Africa, the panels’ performance actually degrades when it gets really hot. Here in Ireland, we’re in the Goldilocks zone, not too hot and not too cold," Eoin said.

“It’s based on light, not heat. Solar panels do not work at night, but even in Ireland, there is more than enough light during the day so that this does not matter. Even during the shortest day of the year, there is still around seven and a half hours of daylight which is more than enough to power a house!

“Additionally, with the battery storage systems available, households can hold on to the excess energy produced on light-filled days for the darker ones.”

The price is right

The cost of installing solar panels or heat pumps is not as expensive as people think, and is on the way down, which is good news for those of us thinking about opting in for solar power. Did we mention the long-term savings? The more electricity you use, the more you save with solar panels.

“Prices are down 90% from where they were 15 years ago,” Eoin said. “They are now financially viable whereas in the past, it was deemed to be a luxury. Now it is a mainstay in the house. It gives people energy independence. It protects them against shocks and price increases from their electricity provider.”

“Solar panels will save you significant amounts of money on energy bills, but if that’s not enough of a financial incentive for you, there’s more. At the moment there is a €3,000 SEAI grant available to help you get started with the installation process. However, this grant is ending this year and being replaced with the ‘Sell Back to the Grid’ scheme.”

So, the upshot of that scheme is, the installation of solar panels could make you money as well as saving you money on your own bills. We like the sound of that.

Eoin explains: “Should you create more energy than you need, the new Microgeneration Support Scheme (MSS), commonly referred to as the ‘Sell Back to the Grid’ scheme could soon allow you to sell that energy directly back to the grid, positively impacting your pockets. This scheme is set to replace the current SEAI grant mentioned previously.”

Solar is suited to any home

Eoin and the team at Caldor Solar work on both new builds and older homes.

“It’s interesting to note that newly constructed houses in Ireland must have a minimum A3 Building Energy Rating (BER) and this is something which is easily achieved with solar panels,” he continued.

“These are just a few of the reasons there’s been a massive uptake in solar energy across every county in Ireland. Without this rating, the value of older residential dwellings will decrease. Like all technology that saves us money and improves our lives, it’s only a matter of time before everyone catches on. Solar energy in Ireland has a very bright future.”

Help the environment out

So solar energy is good for your pocket but it’s also hugely beneficial for the environment. Ireland is currently massively behind its target to reduce emissions from sectors not covered by the Emissions Trading Scheme. While we should be 20pc below our 2005 figure, we are currently only 5pc lower. However, by going solar, you can help the environment out too.

“Solar PV is probably one of the easiest ways to improve energy efficiency in your home. Most of our systems have performance warranties of 25 years. The lifespan of the system will potentially last longer than the house will," Eoin explained.

“The technology in its current form has been around for a number of years. The perception in Ireland is that it is a new technology - it’s not. There were solar panels on space crafts going back 50 years ago. It’s only new in Irish terms because we’ve only incentivised it recently. The technology is proven to work.”

No better time

“You’ll have more money saved in the future the sooner you put them in. There is no real benefit to waiting," Eoin stated as he explained there is no better time to invest in the technology.

“We’re in a unique period right now. We know that selling back to the grid is coming in July, there is a grant there now. If you put in a system now, you’re effectively getting a double discount. You’ll get a discount of the grant for the cost of the system and you’ll be able to produce electricity off it. Now is the time. There will never be as many incentives again.”

The solar panels in action

Don't just take our word for it, read below the thoughts of Caldor Solar customer Eoin Reid who recently had panels installed at his three-bed detached home in Waterford.

Can you give some information about your home?

It's a three-bed, detached house in an estate. I have spent a lot of time in the house as I work from home since Covid.

What was the reason you decided to look into sustainable energy options? And how was it affecting you?

I had been looking at it for four or five years, but then in the last year, I really felt it was something I needed to do. This was for three reasons, firstly, fossil fuels are probably going to go up in cost and maybe even become harder to use, you can see that with coal for instance. The second reason is green energy, and becoming more conscious about it and the use of solar energy. Then lastly, as I become closer to retirement, I wanted to reduce my utility costs.

Were you knowledgeable about solar energy, had you done much research?

Yes, I did a lot of research and investigation into what was involved. I did find that there was a lot of conflicting and confusing information. I found that when I went looking for quotes they varied so much in price that it was hard to measure and compare them to the different specifications.

When looking at your different solar providers, what made you choose Caldor?

The answer to that is very simple; Roy. I had a few guys call here and had a couple of Zoom meetings and got some quotes, but when Roy came down here he explained and went through all the ins and outs of it in a way the other guys hadn’t done. I got the feeling the other guys were just selling it to me, Roy was selling it to me but he was also explaining why and he wasn’t overselling it. To be honest, straightaway I said I wasn’t going to go anywhere else.

After discussing your different options with the Caldor team, what system did you decide to move ahead with?

I have a slightly southeast/northwest facing house, so what I got is a 5.5kw system with 18 panels and a battery, 11 panels on one side and 7 on the other. In fact, no other provider was going to put panels on the offside roof except Caldor and Roy said I would generate something from it for a part of the year. If I didn't have them there it would have made a huge difference to my system.

How smooth did you find the installation process with Caldor?

The guys arrived exactly at the time they said they would, went about their business and then were gone in the afternoon. There was no messing about and they did a neat job. I had got a 300 litre joul immersion that had been installed poorly, and one of the lads actually highlighted that to me, so it just shows how much they were paying attention to the detail. Seamless is the best way to describe it, if you want guys to come in and do work they’re the type of guys you want.

Once your system was installed, what results did you start seeing?

With the app it was easy to see what was happening, you could instantly observe what you were generating. Then obviously we also noticed the significant reduction in the electricity bill.

Considering the previous question, what results would you like to see in the next 5 to 10 years?

I suppose I’m just planning on whatever tweaks I need to make to the system, adding an electric car charger for example might mean I’ll need a bigger battery. It will also be nice to see that the system has paid for itself in the next few years.

When looking back, is there anything you would do differently?

No, I wouldn’t change anything or do anything differently.

What would you say to anyone thinking about getting solar?

The key thing I would say is be careful. The reason I say that is because I had two guys come up and do a survey from Cork, they gave a quote and it was cheap but you have to remember if it’s too good to be true it probably is. Anyway, these two just disappeared overnight, and if I had paid them a deposit it would have been gone. So one piece of advice I’d give to people is to go with an established company. Also, it helps to be guided by people as well. Roy's background is engineering, all the other lads that came to me were just salesmen, so he understood the system and was able to explain it to me.

